Premios Emmy 2024: uno por uno, todos los ganadores

Con algunos momentos inesperados, las destacadas series de televisión y plataformas de streaming de Estados Unidos brillaron en su noche más importante.
Hoy 08:01

Un año más, los Premios Emmy han reconocido a lo mejor de la industria de la televisión estadounidense. El Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles se vistió de gala para celebrar la 76º edición de estos premios que han coronado a la serie Shogun como gran triunfadora de la noche, seguida de The Bear y Baby Reindeer. Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024:

Mejor actriz principal

  • Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')
  • Carrie Coon ('La edad dorada')
  • Maya Erskine ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
  • Anna Sawai ('Shogun') - GANADORA
  • Imelda Staunton ('The Crown')
  • Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Mejor actor principal

  • Idris Elba ('Secuestro en el aire')
  • Donald Glover ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
  • Walton Goggins ('Fallout')
  • Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')
  • Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shogun') - GANADOR
  • Dominic West ('The Crown')

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Christine Baranski ('La edad dorada')
  • Nicole Beharie ('The Morning Show')
  • Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown') - GANADORA
  • Greta Lee ('The Morning Show')
  • Lesley Manville ('The Crown')
  • Karen Pitman ('The Morning Show')
  • Holland Taylor ('The Morning Show')

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Tadanobu Asano ('Shogun')
  • Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show') - GANADOR
  • Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')
  • Jon Hamm ('The Morning Show')
  • Takehiro Hira ('Shogun')
  • Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses')
  • Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown')

Mejor guion

  • Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, 'Ritz' ('The Crown')
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, 'The End' ('Fallout')
  • Francesca Sloan y Donald Glover, 'First Date' ('Sr. & Sra. Smith')
  • Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, 'Anjin' ('Shogun')
  • Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, 'Crimson Sky' ('Shogun')
  • Will Smith, 'Negotiating with Tigers' ('Slow Horses') - GANADOR

Mejor dirección

  • Stephen Daldry, 'Sleep, Dearie Sleep' ('The Crown')
  • Mimi Leder, 'The Overview Effect' ('The Morning Show')
  • Hiro Murai, 'First Date' ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
  • Frederick E.O. Toye, 'Crimson Sky', ('Shogun') - GANADOR
  • Saul Metzstein, 'Strange Games' ('Slow Horses')
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield, 'Beat L.A.' ('Winning Time: La dinastía de los Lakers')

Mejor serie dramática

  • 'The Crown'
  • 'Fallout'
  • 'La edad dorada'
  • 'The Morning Show'
  • 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
  • 'Shogun' - GANADORA
  • 'Slow Horses'
  • 'El problema de los 3 cuerpos'

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale')
  • Liza Colón-Zayas ('The Bear') - GANADORA
  • Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')
  • Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Meryl Streep ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Liza Colón-Zayas Liza Colón-Zayas

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Lionel Boyce ('The Bear')
  • Paul W. Downs ('Hacks')
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear') - GANADOR
  • Paul Rudd ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')

Mejor actriz principal

  • Quinta Brunson ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')
  • Selena Gomez ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Maya Rudolph ('Loot')
  • Jean Smart ('Hacks') - GANADORA
  • Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')

Mejor actor principal

  • Matt Berry ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
  • Larry David (Larry David)
  • Steve Martin ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Martin Short ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear') - GANADOR
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')

Mejor guion

  • Quinta Brunson, 'Career Day' ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo, 'Fishes' ('The Bear')
  • Meredith Scardino y Sam Means, 'Orlando' ('Girls5Eva')
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks') - GANADORES
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah, Schneider, 'Brooke Hosts A Night of Undeniable Good' ('The Other Two')
  • Jake Bender y Zach Dunn, 'Pride Parade' ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')

Mejor dirección

  • Randall Einhorn, 'Party' ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Christopher Storer, 'Fishes' ('The Bear') - GANADOR
  • Ramy Youssef, 'Honeydew' ('The Bear')
  • Guy Ritchie, 'Refined Aggression' ('The Gentlemen')
  • Lucia Aniello, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks')
  • Mary Lou Bell, 'I'm the Pappy' ('The Ms. Pat Show')

Mejor serie de comedia

  • 'Colegio Abbott'
  • 'The Bear'
  • 'Larry David'
  • 'Hacks' - GANADORA
  • 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • 'Palm Royale'
  • 'Reservation Dogs'
  • 'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Dakota Fanning ('Ripley')
  • Lily Gladstone ('Under the Bridge')
  • Jessica Gunning ('Mi reno de peluche') - GANADORA
  • Aja Naomi King ('Cocina con química')
  • Diane Lane ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
  • Nava Mau ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar')

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Jonathan Bailey ('Compañeros de ruta')
  • Robert Downey Jr. ('El simpatizante')
  • Tom Goodman-Hill ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar')
  • Lamorne Morris ('Fargo') - GANADOR
  • Lewis Pullman ('Cocina con química')
  • Treat Williams ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Mejor actriz principal

  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar') - GANADORA
  • Brie Larson ('Cocina con química')
  • Juno Temple ('Fargo')
  • Sofía Vergara ('Griselda')
  • Naomi Watts ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Jodie Foster Jodie Foster

Mejor actor principal

  • Matt Bomer ('Compañeros de ruta')
  • Richard Gadd ('Mi reno de peluche') - GANADOR
  • Jon Hamm ('Fargo')
  • Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
  • Andrew Scott ('Ripley')

Richard Gadd Richard Gadd

Mejor guion

  • Richard Gadd, 'Mi reno de peluche' - GANADOR
  • Charlie Brooker, 'Joan es horrible' ('Black Mirror')
  • Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')
  • Ron Nyswaner, 'You're are Wonderful' ('Compañeros de ruta')
  • Steven Zaillian ('Ripley')
  • Issa López ('True Detective: Noche polar')

Mejor dirección

  • Weronika Tofilska por Episode 4 ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')
  • Gus Van Sant, Piloto ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
  • Millicent Shelton, 'Poirot' ('Cocina con química')
  • Steven Zaillian, 'Ripley' - GANADOR
  • Issa López, 'True Detective: Noche polar'

Mejor miniserie

  • 'Mi reno de peluche' - GANADORA
  • 'Fargo'
  • 'Cocina con química'
  • 'Ripley'
  • 'True Detective: Noche polar'

Mi reno de peluche Mi reno de peluche

Mejor reality

  • 'The Amazing Race'
  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
  • 'Top Chef'
  • 'Traitors' - GANADOR
  • 'The Voice'

Mejor talk show

  • 'The Daily Show' - GANADOR
  • 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
  • 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
  • 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Mejor guion de especial de variedades

  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
  • 96th Annual Academy Awards
  • Alex Edelman: Just for us - GANADOR
  • Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

Mejor programa de variedades con guion

  • 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' - GANADOR
  • 'Saturday Night Live'

