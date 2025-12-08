Ingresar
Uno por uno, estos son todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reveló las películas, series y podcasts que competirán el 11 de enero, en una edición marcada por la diversidad y el regreso de grandes figuras.

Hoy 15:14

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood presentó este lunes las nominaciones completas a los Globos de Oro 2026 y dio oficialmente inicio a la temporada de premios con una lista cargada de estrenos, talentos consagrados y producciones de alto impacto. Los actores Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall estuvieron a cargo del anuncio, que destacó por su variedad.

Wayans celebró la amplitud de la competencia al afirmar: “Ver una lista tan diversa y competitiva de nominados demuestra la amplitud de talento en la industria actualmente”. La ceremonia será el 11 de enero, con transmisión por CBS y Paramount+, y Nikki Glaser volverá a conducir el evento.

Uno por uno, todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026

A continuación, las nominaciones completas, separadas por categoría.

Mejor película – drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor película – comedia o musical

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor película animada

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1: The Movie
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Actriz en drama

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson – Hedda
  • Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Actor en drama

  • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Actriz en comedia o musical

  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Actor en comedia o musical

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney – Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Actriz de reparto en cine

  • Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan – Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Actor de reparto en cine

  • Benecio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Mejor dirección en cine

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
  • Guillermo Del Toro – Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Mejor guion en cine

  • One Battle After Another
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Hamnet

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Frankenstein
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sirat
  • Hamnet
  • F1: The Movie

Mejor canción original

  • “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied To You” – Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Televisión

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para TV

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Actriz en serie dramática

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Britt Lower – Severance
  • Helen Mirren – MobLand
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Actor en serie dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
  • Diego Luna – Andor
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo – Task
  • Adam Scott – Severance
  • Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Actriz en comedia o musical

  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Actor en comedia o musical

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell – Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen – The Studio
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Actriz en miniserie

  • Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
  • Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
  • Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Actor en miniserie

  • Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham – Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law – Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Actriz de reparto en TV

  • Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherty – Adolescence
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Actor de reparto en TV

  • Owen Cooper – Adolescence
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman – Severance
  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Stand-up en TV

  • Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
  • Ricky Gervais: Mortality
  • Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Mejor podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First

Con este anuncio, la industria queda oficialmente encaminada hacia una temporada de premios que promete competencia fuerte, diversidad temática y una mezcla de figuras consagradas con nuevas voces. Mientras Hollywood se prepara para la ceremonia del 11 de enero, las producciones nominadas comienzan a medir su impacto ante un público cada vez más exigente y un panorama audiovisual en constante transformación. Los Globos de Oro, una vez más, funcionan como el primer termómetro del año y marcan el pulso de lo que podría suceder rumbo a los Oscar.

